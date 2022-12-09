Who Is Abigail Spencer? She and Meghan Markle Are Very Close

The Spice Girls once sang, "If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." Since we already consider ourselves lovers of Meghan Markle, we're now interested in getting to know her gal pals.

In the new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, we learn about how Harry and Meghan met, and the trials and tribulations that followed their courtship. We also get a rare glimpse into their personal lives, which includes interviews with some of Meghan's closest friends.