Did a Fertility Doctor Impregnate Women Using His Sperm Without Their Knowledge for Religious Reasons?

The mission work is defined as being "called to join God’s mission of making disciples in our families, neighborhoods, communities, and workplaces, and among all nations."

The families part most assuredly means indoctrinating one's children, but perhaps Dr. Cline took it upon himself to make more children that could potentially be disciples. Obviously, he did not keep in touch with the kids, but perhaps there was another layer to his religion that isn't part of Zionsville Fellowship Church.