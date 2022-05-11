'Our Father': How Many Siblings Came From Disgraced Fertility Doctor Donald Cline?

Shockingly, Cline has faced relatively few consequences for his actions when compared to how many people are involved and how deeply they've been affected. This is mostly because there weren't any state laws at that time criminalizing what he did.

In 2017, Cline was convicted on two felony counts — one of obstructing the criminal investigation into his actions, and one of lying to investigators about using his sperm, according to Indianapolis Monthly. His license was finally revoked by the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana in 2018.