Netflix's 'Our Father' Tells Story of Disgraced Fertility Doctor Donald Cline — Where Is He Now?

During the time period spanning from the 1970s to the 1990s, Cline was the most respected fertility specialist in the Indianapolis, Ind., area. Locals flocked to him, unaware that Cline was swapping donor sperm that he was supposed to inseminate patients with for his own. In doing so, Cline became the father of dozens upon dozens of children, a web that wouldn't be untangled for decades after it went down.

It's said that he fathered about 50 kids.