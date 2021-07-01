What Was Donald Rumsfeld’s Cause of Death? Details

Although he is perhaps best known for his role as the U.S. Secretary of Defense (particularly as he served as one of the primary architects of America’s wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan), Donald’s governmental tenure was not limited to the DOD. He also served as a Congressman from Illinois, the director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, the White House Chief of Staff, and a Counselor to the President (under Nixon).