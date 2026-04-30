Donald Trump Jr. Has Officially Put His Wedding to Bettina Anderson on Hold The original plan was for a summer wedding this year. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 30 2026, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For a long time, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson appeared to be a match made in MAGA heaven. The couple has been together for roughly two years and got engaged in December 2025.

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However, fans of the businessman and socialite have grown concerned that there may be trouble in paradise. The duo have just announced that their wedding plans are officially on hold. Naturally, the public wants to know why the ceremony has been put off, and if it the nuptials are still going to happen at all.

Source: MEGA

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Donald Trump Jr. explains why his wedding was put on hold.

The original plan was for a summer wedding later this year. Bettina and Donald's bridal shower still took place at Mar-a-Lago on April 12, 2026, indicating that either the decision to put the wedding on hold is a very recent one, or perhaps the couple was trying to signal that they still intend to get married but at a later date.

While a source close to Donald and Bettina did provide the public with a reason for the delay, it's not a very convincing one. Per Yahoo!, the source revealed, "They’re waiting for the right moment because of what’s happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles. They’re waiting, and so they may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members. But still, when it’s appropriate. And at the moment it’s not appropriate."

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Source: MEGA

Although there are conflicting reports around what makes the current timing inappropriate, the main theory is that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the culprit. That reasoning seems a bit odd to us... We would think Donald's father, President Donald Trump, routinely being almost assassinated would be a more legitimate reason to hold off a big family gathering.

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On that note, there are rumors that the couple has decided to move the celebration to the White House, and keep it far more intimate than originally planned — surely, for security purposes. However, the White House ballroom isn't expected to be completed until late 2028 or early 2029, so Bettina and Donald may be waiting for construction to finish.

Source: MEGA

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Some people think the wedding may not happen at all.

Donald and Bettina have been clear that even though their wedding is on hold, it will eventually happen. However, not everyone is so convinced. Many people believe that the pair is rethinking their relationship, and aren't ready to reveal that information to the public.