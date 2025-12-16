Bettina Anderson's Parents Once Owned an Orange Grove Together The Andersons are very well-known in Florida. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 16 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@inger_anderson

It won't be long before socialite Bettina Anderson is going to have to update her Instagram bio. It currently reads: I’m just your typical stay-at-home mom, only I don’t do household chores or have a husband or have kids. As of December 2025, Bettina is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., following a whirlwind courtship, which means a husband is in her future.

The couple was first spotted dining together in August 2024. Their familiarity suggested this was not a first date. They kissed a few times, and Bettina commented on Don Jr.'s dish selection, saying he was ordering something out of the ordinary. Cut to nearly 18 months later, and she said yes to a life with the controversial son of President Donald Trump. While we know a lot about the Trump family, we are a bit behind when it comes to Bettina's. Here's what we know about her parents.

(L-R): Bettina Anderson and her mother, Inger Anderson; Harry Loy Anderson and Inger Anderson

Bettina Anderson lost one of her parents in 2013.

Bettina lost her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., in December 2013 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. According to his obituary, Harry became the youngest bank president in the nation when he became President of Worth Avenue National Bank at 26. He worked at various banks throughout his career and served as President of Colonial National Bank in Palm Beach, Fla., when he retired.

Harry was incredibly devoted to his community. He was involved in the Young Presidents Organization Inc., the Bankers' Association, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Kiwanis Club, and the Worth Avenue Association, for which he served as Chairman. As a Christian, Harry donated his time to leading weekly Bible studies in his home and office and volunteered with several faith-based organizations.

When it came to philanthropy, Harry was deeply involved in the Palm Beach County Chapter of the American Red Cross. Because of his work, Harry was presented with the State of Israel Gates of Jerusalem Award in 1985 and the Sue Whitmore Award from the American Red Cross in 1985.

Less is known about Bettina's mother, Inger Anderson, who is still alive. She and Harry had six children, including Bettina. They co-owned Palm Beach Groves, Inc. which is more than a quaint Florida souvenir shop tucked away at the Ambassador Hotel complex, per the Palm Beach Daily News.

The Andersons bought an orange grove.

It's unclear when Harry decided to buy the orange grove, but it had been around since 1947. Inger said it all came about when Harry and a friend drove past it one day. "How would you like to get into this business?" said a friend. He said OK, but quickly learned it's tougher than it looks.

At some point, Harry asked Inger if she wanted to manage it. "I started going out there and next thing you know I'm 10 feet deep into it," she recalled. They slowly trimmed the 100-acre property down to 20 acres, and added a 1,500-square-foot packing house and gift shop. "We had a big juice room,” said Inger, “and Palm Beach Day Academy would come out for field trips. It was a great tourist attraction."