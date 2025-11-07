Donald Trump's Controversial Lincoln Bathroom Remodel Isn't Popular Among All Americans "His obsession with gold just makes everything look tacky." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2025, 9:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @CNN

It's pretty safe to say that people have many different tastes and aesthetics when it comes to decorating a home. Some, for instance, favor a more minimalistic and simple design palette. Others prefer woodsy, cabin-like, or farmhouse decor. If you're President Donald Trump, you prefer austere, cold, and covered in gold.

Trump recently received backlash after choosing to remodel the Lincoln bathroom in the private residence portion of the White House. The new design, which was quintessentially Trump and didn't resemble the original in any way, shape, or form, has drawn some criticism. Here's what we know about the bathroom remodel, and why people are so disgruntled with the new look.

Donald Trump receives backlash over Lincoln bathroom remodel in the White House.

If you've ever seen photos of what Trump's other residences look like, it'll be no surprise to learn that since moving into the White House for the second time, Trump has covered many things in white and gold. In fact, he's added so many gold touches that people have begun to refer to his design aesthetic as "palatial," though not in a flattering way. But criticism of his design choices reached a new height after he decided to renovate a historic bathroom located in the private residence portion of the White House.

Last renovated under the administration of former President Harry S. Truman (per CNN), the so-called "Lincoln bathroom" was tastefully decorated in green, with art deco touches, a standalone sink, and white marble floor tiles. It was airy, serene, and in line with other designs throughout the White House. But Trump took one look at that bathroom and clearly decided that it didn't have enough gold or marble.

Trump unveiled the remodel on Truth Social, showing a before-and-after of the bathroom. He said that the old look was "totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," adding that the new look may have even used the type of "marble that was originally there!" In the new design, gone were the soft greens and homey touches that made it the kind of bathroom most Americans could picture themselves using.

Before-and-after photos of the Lincoln bathroom remodel reveal two very different looks.

In came the marble-and-gold, austere design that Trump seems to idolize. The entire bathroom is now covered in white marble with gray veining, and all the metal accents have now been covered in gold.

It looks like the kind of bathroom you'd find in the penthouse suite at a Trump hotel, which may be exactly what the president was aiming for. And people aren't exactly loving it.

On TikTok, one user wrote, "His obsession with gold just makes everything look tacky." Another added, "An unnecessary washroom renovation while people go without food," referring to an ongoing government shutdown that robbed millions of Americans of their SNAP benefits while Trump showed off the renovation. One user wrote, "Money can’t buy taste," and another added, "Sooo the country has some money, but just for the president."