Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift's Engagement in the Middle of a Cabinet Meeting

Despite past comments that Donald Trump made about Taylor Swift, could he now be a Swiftie himself? After the news broke of Taylor and Travis Kelce's engagement, Trump's response to reporters made it seem like his apparent distaste for the singer is behind him. They might not be besties, but it looks like they no longer have any bad blood, at least where Trump is concerned.

In case you need a refresher, Trump's criticism of Taylor began in 2023 when he said Taylor and Travis's relationship would "most likely not" last, per Time. He later called her out for her support of Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race. He wrote on Truth Social that there was "no way" Taylor would support "crooked Joe." In May 2025, he posted that Taylor is "no longer hot." Things appear to have changed since the engagement, however.

Donald Trump's response to Taylor Swift's engagement is actually positive.

Although Trump has not always been Taylor's biggest fan, particularly after she began backing Democratic politicians, he gave a positive response to reporters who asked him what he thinks of her engagement to Travis. Per The Hill, during a long Cabinet meeting at the White House, a member of the press asked Trump what he thinks of the engagement, since the news broke during the day-long meeting.

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. "I think he's a great player, I think he's a great guy, and I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck." Of course, the "terrific person" line about Taylor is surprising to some Swifties, who believed that Trump wasn't a fan of hers the last time he spoke about her publicly.

President Trump on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement: "I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck." pic.twitter.com/xMd8wgMTZW — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2025

In early August 2025, weeks before Trump commented on Travis and Taylor's engagement, he mentioned Taylor in another Truth Social post. At the time, he said Taylor is "no longer hot." He also said she is "woke" and that "the tide has seriously turned" on being woke. Apparently, the tide also turned on what Trump thinks of Taylor.

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce support Trump?

In September 2024, Taylor posted on Instagram about the election. She addressed an AI video that featured her likeness in support of Trump. She wrote that she was publicly and officially endorsing Kamala Harris at that time. "She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Taylor wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."