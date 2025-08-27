The Concept of an Old Mine Cut Diamond Just Made Taylor Swift's Engagement More Impressive The biggest pop star in the world will be getting married to Travis Kelce, a famous NFL player she started dating in 2023. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 27 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @taylorswift

Productivity in America might have dropped with the way in which so many people tuned into the news of Travis Kelce asking Taylor Swift to marry him. The couple had been dating for a while, and both NFL fans and "Swifties" wanted to know where the relationship was headed. After decades of writing songs about colorful romances and soulmates, it appears that Taylor will finally tie the knot.

One of the most impressive details from the engagement reveal was the ring Travis used to ask the big question. The accessory has been described as an old mine cut diamond, and the sparkler stole the spotlight in one of the images the couple shared to deliver the news. What is an old mine cut diamond? Here's what people need to know about the ring that was used for one of the biggest engagements of the decade.

What is an old mine cut diamond?

According to Vogue, an old mine cut diamond is a stone that hasn't been either artificially produced or modified. The concept is very old fashioned and hard to find, taking into account how complicated it would be to get a real diamond in the present. Nevertheless, nothing was going to stop Travis Kelce from sparing no expense for one of the biggest days of his life. Some experts believed that the ring was "anywhere from $400,000 to $800,000" range, while others placed it closer to $1 million.

Vogue also suggests that people have shown interest in antique diamonds due to the rise of lab-grown stones that have been used in the making of some engagement rings. Without a doubt, the fact that an old mine cut diamond was used by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will bring the trend back in full force. Jeweler Suzie Saltzman stated, "Natural old mine diamonds are scarce, each one cut by hand centuries ago, often with an open culet."

Taylor Swift got the proposal of her dreams.

The entire world was shocked to hear that Travis Kelce finally proposed to Taylor Swift. The couple had been dating since 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs player decided that he was going to do everything in her power to get a date with the singer. Taylor had recently ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, and fans wondered if her romance with Travis was only a summer fling.

It turns out that the bond between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is stronger than anyone realized. The couple was seen together having lovely dinners, attending parties and major sporting events, and openly talking about each other during interviews. After more than a year of dating the biggest pop star in the world, Travis chose an old mine cut diamond and an astonishing floral arrangement to seal their fate.