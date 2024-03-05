Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Outcry Over Viral “FTCU” Dance A fan told Nicki that content creator Donté Colley “definitely made that dance and deserves some credit.” By Dan Clarendon Mar. 5 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Drama has flared up between dancer Donté Colley and Nicki Minaj’s team. Fans have pointed out that Nicki’s choreography in her Pink Friday 2 World Tour resembles what Donté posted in December, and Donté said he hasn’t been credited. And Nicki herself has weighed in.

In a TikTok video on Dec. 18, Donté danced along to Nicki’s song “FTCU.” In fan footage from Nicki’s tour, Nicki and her backup dancers do similar heel kicks while she performs that song. Nicki says she saw it in another artist’s video. Here’s how the drama has played out so far.

Nicki Minaj thanked her fans for bringing Donté Colley’s choreo to her attention.

Fans saw footage of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour rehearsals in one of Nicki’s Instagram Live streams in February, and one fan’s request for attribution got the rapper’s attention. “The guy who made the ‘FTCU’ viral dance is so nice,” an X user wrote on Feb. 6. “I wish Nicki’s choreographer would have reached out to him because he definitely made that dance and deserves SOME credit.”

Nicki responded: “I thought a lady [named] Zara made it up? Thought she was an artist having fun [with] it…? So glad Barbz brought it [to] my attention in time, making me proud as always.” (As other X users pointed out, that “lady” Zara is Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who shared a video of herself doing the same dance moves.)

I thought a lady Zara made it up? thought she was an artist having fun w|it…? so glad barbz brought it2 my attention in time [making me proud as always]



I’ll have Casper reach out to this VERY TALENTED & seemingly VERY sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel… https://t.co/qVXdDDQzjK — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 7, 2024

Nicki told her Barbz that she would ask creative director Casper Smart — yes, that Casper Smart — to “reach out to this very talented [and] seemingly very sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel seen, appreciated, [and] paid.”

Donté said that Nicki’s team denied his request to be credited for the dance moves.

Donté addressed the potential choreo-cribbing in a March 3 TikTok video, saying that he had been in touch with Nicki’s team and that he wasn’t looking for payment — just credit and a possible collaboration with Nicki. “Neither one of those options seemed possible and [they] have been rejected,” he told viewers.

The content creator also thanked his supporters for their words of encouragement. “Y’all saw something, knew it wasn’t right, and brought it to my attention, and we should be uplifting and supporting each other and continuing to do so,” he said. “I encourage other artists to seek credit for their work. Keep being you.”

Casper Smart said that Donté demanded to get on stage with Nicki, but Donté said that’s not true.

Casper chimed in on X that same day. “Please STOP spreading false narratives,” he wrote. “We offered to pay [Donté] as a choreographer, even though it was less than 10 seconds of choreo that we altered. ALSO offered him tix to his hometown [with] a [meet-and-greet]. He declined all this [and] demanded a shoutout and to get dance on stage [with] her!”

When another X user asked why Casper couldn’t just have Donté do the dance in the concert tour, Casper said it’s because Donté isn’t booked as a dancer. Casper also pointed out that other choreographers don’t get to dance on stage either.

Please STOP spreading false narratives. We offered to pay him as a choreographer even though it was less than 10 seconds of choreo that we altered. ALSO offered him tix to his hometown w/ a meet a greet. He declined all this & demanded a shoutout and to get dance on stage w/ her! — Beau Casper Smart (@BEAUcasperSMART) March 3, 2024

Donté disputed that version of events, however, in a TikTok video the following day. “I did not decline any concert tickets, I didn’t deny the opportunity for a meet-and-greet, I didn’t demand,” he said. “I asked for the opportunity to perform on stage, and that wasn’t a possibility, so we moved on.”

He also said that he was told he could get a prorated amount for an eight-count of choreography — and offered less than $100 for the dance moves.