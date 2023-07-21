Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Woman Left $10 Tip for Her DoorDash Driver Under Her Doormat, but He Didn't Take It In a viral video, a woman reveals she left a $10 cash tip for her DoorDash driver under her doormat — but he didn't take it. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 21 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @saraphineisabellestanier

Although some people claim tipping culture is getting out of control, others have no problem giving their servers or food delivery workers a tip for their good service. Take it from TikTok user @saraphineisabellestanier, who left a $10 cash tip for her DoorDash driver — the only problem is that he didn't take it.

Wait, why did the DoorDash driver not take the tip?! Read on for the whole story. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say about the pretty tragic situation.

Source: Getty Images

This woman's DoorDash driver didn't take her $10 tip.

In a 17-second clip with over 2.2 million views, the creator, Saraphine, said she ordered sushi via DoorDash and wrote in the instructions section that she left a tip under her welcome mat. However, the driver did not take the tip. "Now I feel bad!" she cried.

As a server, Saraphine noted in the caption that she was "stressed" by her driver not taking the money. She later took to the comments and explained that since she's a server and uses DoorDash often, "cash is ALWAYS better," adding, "I always tip $10-$20 cause I used to live off of DoorDash tip during COVID when I got laid off."

Many fellow TikTokers took to the comment section and boldly claimed that the driver didn't deserve the tip because he didn't read the instructions (seriously, what if something important was in there?!) "He didn't follow instructions, that's on him!" one person said.

Another person commented, "To be fair, if they didn't read the notes, do they even deserve the tip? What if the notes said something important, and they didn't even read them?" "Nah, if the driver didn't read the instructions fully, they don't deserve the tip. (ps: I'm a dasher)," a third user wrote.

A fourth TikToker revealed they "intentionally" place the tip under their welcome mat, stating that the driver can have the money if they "actually deliver to my door" and "can read." Very interesting...

Source: TikTok / @jb_dean

Others told Saraphine she shouldn't feel bad about the DoorDash driver not taking the tip. "Don't feel bad. They should be reading the notes," a TikToker shared. A second TikTok user commented, "Honestly, it's their fault for not reading it."

"No, if you had it written, he didn't read it fully. Not on you, in my opinion," someone else wrote. "I wouldn't feel bad at all because the fact that they never read the notes [means] they never follow instructions," said another TikToker, adding, "It pisses me off."

Source: TikTok / @stephaniegarcia9299

A fifth user pointed out, "Well, that's his fault for not reading. Don't feel bad, lol." "That's what happens when they don't read," another person explained. "Not your fault honey, they're supposed to pay attention to their job."