DoorDash Only Paid Driver $2.50 for Delivering 83 Pizzas and the Tip Wasn’t That Much Better
DoorDash is constantly being called out for not paying its drivers enough. So much so that some parts of the country, like New York, are pushing for legislation that would earn delivery workers a base hourly rate on top of their tips.
Social media is littered with posts from drivers who are shocked at how low the payouts for some deliveries are, and this post from a TikToker named Twyla (@twylasworldd) is only adding more fuel to that low-wage fire.
Twyla says in the video, "So this was a very unexpected order. I picked up this order for seven dollars and I did it because it was a length of 4 miles. I thought I was picking up a pizza or two and I get there and this is what they tell me I have to pick up."
She pans her camera lens over a large stack of pizza boxes placed on top of an oven. No, those boxes aren't empty ones that are pre-built for any incoming orders: they're filled with the pies that Twyla had to pack into her vehicle, drive a distance of four miles, and deliver to a customer.
She adds, "They were very surprised they're like is it you by yourself and I'm like yeah they're how're you gonna get all those in my car? I don't know. But we figured it out, I took out all my stuff out of my trunk and my daughter's car seat they let me put it inside their shop they were very nice."
The camera then cuts to footage of her crossover SUV packed with pizza pies as she praises the "mom and pop shop" for being so kind as to help her load her vehicle for the massive order of food.
Twyla showed off the receipt for the order which came out to a grand total of $1,326.67. This included 60 pepperoni pizzas, 15 cheese, and 8 vegetable ones.
"We got them all in the car and made it work I drove really slow with my hazards on but these two here, did not help me at all." The "two" she is referring to are the people who met with Twyla outside to receive the pizza order. "They just sat there and watched the whole entire time."
Judging by the TikToker's comments, the two roller carts she shows off in the video appear to have been stacked entirely by her. At the end of the video, she showed off what she earned from the delivery order: a grand total of $52.50.
The customers tipped her $50, while the DoorDash application, for an 83 item delivery order, paid Twyla $2.50 for her work, an amount that didn't sit right with viewers who saw the post.
Some were confused about the amount that DoorDash paid Twyla, as she says in her video that it was for $7, which appears to have been a mistake, as her final receipt read that DoorDash only paid her $2.50.
Others thought that a $50 tip on an order that came out to over $1,300 was far too low: even with a 10% delivery tip she should've walked away with at least $130.
What do you think? Did Twyla make out all right with her order? Or do you think that delivery orders should receive a percentage-based gratuity?