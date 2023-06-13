Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Doubling Down with the Derricos Controversy Continues To Plague ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Stars Deon and Karen Karen and Deon Derrico from 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' have faced theft charges and home foreclosure. Let's dive in to the family's controversies. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 13 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Double trouble! When watching TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, it’s difficult not to think about how Deon and Karen Derrico afford 14 children. While the parents make their life look idyllic at times, the reality stars have reportedly suffered financial hardship over the years. The couple’s life with their kids hasn’t been all butterflies and rainbows, from theft charges to home foreclosure to filing for bankruptcy.

And now they’re reportedly being actively sued for approximately $15,000. So, why does controversy plague the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars everywhere? We’ve got all the details.

What is the controversy surrounding ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’?

The heads of the Derrico family, Deon and Karen, are the subject of a scandal involving the foreclosure of their home and failure to pay back their student loans. According to The U.S. Sun, Student Loan Solutions, LLC sued the TLC stars in July 2021 for an amount between $10,000 and $15,000 because they “didn’t pay back student loans.”

And that isn’t the only hot water Deon and Karen were in. Around the same time, in September 2021, the television personalities attempted to sell their Las Vegas home at an auction. However, no one purchased the property, so the bank US Trust National Association bought the house.

The ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ leads experienced a home foreclosure.

According to court papers from March 2020, Deon requested foreclosure mediation assistance, a “remedy of last resort for the homeowner to avoid foreclosure and loss of his/her home.” Despite the petition for assistance, the negotiations fell through, and the foreclosure proceeded. To prevent the foreclosure of their Las Vegas home from moving forward, Deon filed a temporary restraining order, but the court refused to grant his wishes.

The ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ stars have encountered legal trouble before.

Aside from being sued for upward of $10,000 and suffering the foreclosure of their primary Las Vegas residence, Deon and Karen have filed for bankruptcy multiple times, according to various outlets. Deon’s first filing was in 2011 — when he revealed he owed between $500,001 to $1,000,000. The Derrico patriarch filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy several more times in his name before his wife, Karen, twice followed suit, beginning in 2016.