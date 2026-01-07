Rep. Doug LaMalfa Spent Over a Decade in Congress — Let's Look at His Net Worth Doug LaMalfa was a fourth-generation farmer. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 7 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

In January 2026, Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) died at the age of 65 following a medical emergency, per The New York Times. Before he became a politician, LaMalfa was a fourth-generation rice farmer. His grandfather purchased and turned the family's first plot of land into a rice farm in 1931. This was in the Sacramento Valley in California.

He went to get a degree in agriculture and business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. LaMalfa was passionate about farming and protecting those who worked the land. He was particularly focused on California's water use and how the state could conserve it for times of drought. What kind of net worth can a farmer-turned-politician build up? Let's take a look.



Doug LaMalfa's net worth reportedly made him a multi-millionaire.

According to Open Secrets, LaMalfa had an estimated net worth of $3,498,504 in 2018. Much of this undoubtedly comes from his farm. The Congressman was born in Oroville, Calif., in July 1960, where agriculture is king. According to WG&S Magazine, LaMalfa's great-grandparents emigrated from Sicily to northern California, just south of San Jose, to establish a prune ranch, vineyard, and winery.

Following their success, they got into rice farming just outside of Chico in 1931. Several decades later, LaMalfa was making the decision to run for the California State Assembly after the 2000 census opened up a seat in the state's second district. The state allows for three terms, which LaMalfa proudly served. He then spent two years in the California State Senate before making the jump to Congress.

LaMalfa was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012.

In 2012, LaMalfa was elected to represent California's 1st Congressional District. He won six more times and was headed for a seventh run in November 2026 before he died. During his time in Congress, LaMalfa predictably had a pretty conservative voting record. He voted in favor of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and against President Donald Trump's impeachment during his first term.

LaMalfa was one of the 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives who contested the results of the 2020 election. In June 2021, he voted against making Juneteenth a national holiday. He opposed same-sex marriage and believed it would pave the way for polygamy to be legalized.