'Down Home Fab' Is Coming Back for Season 2 and Here's How To Be Part of It

Every HGTV show has to start somewhere, but Down Home Fab had a quick rise after its series premiere. And viewers are already wondering how to get on the show. Now that it was greenlit for a second season, there's some Down Home Fab casting information available for Season 2 and maybe even beyond. Hey, we can dream when it comes to future seasons, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Down Home Fab stars former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, who have a home renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D. They also allow viewers some peeks into their private life at home in between projects and clients, and it's the perfect balance that the DeBoers were perhaps after before they left the Teen Mom franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the casting details for 'Down Home Fab'?

Even though it's just a few episodes in at this point, Down Home Fab was renewed for a second season on HGTV. Naturally, fans want to know if the show is also casting for Season 2. Shortly after the news broke of a second season, Chelsea shared casting details on social media. According to the official casting call, producers are looking for individuals from Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas whose homes are in need of a "fabulous face-lift."

But don't expect HGTV to foot the bill here, because participants also have to have an existing budget of at least $75,000 for their renovations that the network may or may not assist with. It's not totally clear if that budget is intended to keep production costs at a certain level or if clients are expected to pay for everything, though.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to apply for Down Home Fab, you have to send your name, location, budget, and photos of areas in your home that need to be renovated to casting@rtrmedia.com. It's also a requirement that you have 3-4 spaces in your home that need work.

Article continues below advertisement

When does 'Down Home Fab' Season 2 premiere?

When Down Home Fab premiered on HGTV in January 2023, it became the network's highest-rated freshman series since May 2022 with more than 6 million total viewers. Although viewers may want to see more of Cole and Chelsea immediately following the first season of their show, Season 2 is set to premiere in early 2024.