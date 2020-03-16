Anthony Fauci Is the Doctor at the Center of the Coronavirus Pandemic

"You should never destroy your own credibility," he told POLITICO on March 13. "And you don't want to go to war with a president. But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

He later said that the coronavirus was going to become a worse issue before it could get better.

"I don't think that we are going to get out of this completely unscathed. I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad," he said.