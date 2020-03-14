We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: AP Photo

Who Is Jack Ma? The Billionaire Is Donating Coronavirus Test Kits to the U.S.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted the canceling of major events, the shutting down of schools in entire states, and people using face masks everywhere they go. Meanwhile, the CDC is urging Americans to practice frequent hand washing, social distancing — and of course, getting tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms. 

Thanks to a man named Jack Ma, even more coronavirus testing kits and protective face masks will be coming to help combat the pandemic in the U.S. But who is Jack?

On March 13, the Chinese billionaire announced his intention to ship 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the U.S. for people to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The China-based company's foundation, the Alibaba Foundation, has already pledged 2 million protective masks to European countries — and the first shipment of test kits, medical supplies, and 500,000 masks for Italy has already arrived.