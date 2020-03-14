Who Is Jack Ma? The Billionaire Is Donating Coronavirus Test Kits to the U.S.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted the canceling of major events, the shutting down of schools in entire states, and people using face masks everywhere they go. Meanwhile, the CDC is urging Americans to practice frequent hand washing, social distancing — and of course, getting tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Thanks to a man named Jack Ma, even more coronavirus testing kits and protective face masks will be coming to help combat the pandemic in the U.S. But who is Jack?