Drake (Finally) Shares a Photo of His Adorable Son, Adonis, and His Perfect Curls

It's no secret that Drake is a family man. Growing up, the rapper's parents divorced when he was only 5, leaving him with his mother, his grandma, and his grandpa to raise him. In his songs, he frequently notes their hard work in raising him and making him who he is today (and notes his father's absence more than once).

But for someone who has so openly loved the people who raised him, it came as a surprise to most that he's not as open about being a father.