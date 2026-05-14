Drake's New Album 'ICEMAN' Features a LeBron James Diss "Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 and me." By Niko Mann Published May 14 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Canadian music sensation Drake has a new album dropping on May 15, 2026, and word on the street is that the "IDGAF" artist drops a diss about Los Angeles Laker LeBron James on the record.

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Drake reportedly also takes shots at several famous folks on a leaked track from the album, and it has fans working overtime online dissecting the lyrics and assigning shade. So, why is Drake dissing LeBron?

Source: Mega

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Drake's new album reportedly features a LeBron James diss.

"ICEMAN" is Drake's first album since his very public beef with fellow artist Kendrick Lamar. The two men began dissing each other in their music back in 2013, and according to Hot New Hip Hop, LeBron sided with Kendrick during the feud, and now he's caught some strays on the new album.

On the track "1 AM In Albany", Drake seems to diss the NBA star for playing on several teams. LeBron has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. "I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena / because you always made your career off of switching teams up / Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 and me / I’m a real [n-word] / and he’s not; it’s in my DNA."

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Drake took a shot at LeBron in his leaked song



“I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up… Please stop asking what's going on with 23 & me, I'm a real n**** and he's not, it's in my DNA"



(h/t @Kurrco) pic.twitter.com/djNm4nSIdM — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 14, 2026

Drake's song leak from 'ICEMAN' also reveals a Kendrick Lamar diss.

The song "1 AM In Albany" from "ICEMAN" was reportedly leaked online, and it features Drake dragging Kendrick Lamar in the lyrics as well. "Talkin' bout hiding the Bible / maybe y'all should read a page / Iced out crosses on they necks thinking Jesus saves / well even if he does, [n-word], either way / The blasphemy you talk let me know that your amazing grace gon' be delayed / You [n-word]s should be ashamed / the fact vou had to bring those talks to get some decent plays / goodness grace."

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"God wanna wipe that lil smug look right off ya f--king face / All you really did was cap like uppercas / dodged the truth / but still managed to finally get a hit that let you run a base / [n-word]s saw you out at first / you need 'em / so you out at home now / just like a double play." Drake also raps, "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once / even I'm a bit amazed / someone give the kid a raise."

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Singer J.Cole and former artist Joe Budden also took strays on the album, and reactions on social media were opinionated, to say the least. "This is GOOD PROMO regardless! Can't wait to listen! Internet about to be up in flames," wrote one fan on Instagram. "No when Kendrick responds, I don't wanna hear nathannnnnnn," added another.