Amy Schumer Shared New Details (and Photos) About Her Weight Loss Journey "I’m proud of how I’ve looked always." By Alisan Duran Published May 14 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian Amy Schumer recently shared new Instagram photos showing off a glamorous look during a night out. The newly divorced actress posed indoors in a flowing blue-gray dress featuring ruffled details and a black ribbon belt while standing in a softly lit room.

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The upload sparked renewed discussion surrounding Amy’s recent transformation and ongoing health journey. Amy has previously discussed liposuction on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast and later opened up about weight loss medications and Cushing syndrome in interviews and Instagram posts.

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So, how did Amy Schumer lose the weight?

Amy’s latest Instagram photos arrive weeks after she responded to speculation surrounding her appearance and social media activity. In a November 2025 Instagram post highlighted by E! News, Amy denied deleting older photos because of her weight loss and wrote, “I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

The comedian has repeatedly stressed that her transformation was tied to health struggles rather than pressure to change her appearance. Amy has also encouraged celebrities to be more transparent about cosmetic procedures and weight loss medications.

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Amy Schumer’s weight loss journey included Mounjaro and surgery

Amy first opened up about her weight loss journey in 2022 when she revealed that she underwent liposuction after years of health struggles connected to endometriosis. According to PEOPLE, the actress previously underwent surgery to remove her uterus and appendix following complications from the condition.

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Amy later shared that she tried Wegovy and quickly lost 30 pounds. However, she eventually stopped using the medication because of severe nausea and exhaustion. During appearances on Watch What Happens Live and Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Amy explained that the side effects became so intense that she struggled to function normally.

Source: Instagram

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Several years later, Amy revealed that she tried Mounjaro and had a “really good experience” with the medication. She also shared that she began hormone replacement therapy involving estrogen and progesterone while dealing with perimenopause symptoms.

Amy Schumer said she lost 50 pounds “to survive”

In December 2025, Amy shared another candid update about her health in an Instagram post covered by E! News. The actress revealed that she lost 50 pounds “to survive” after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal condition connected to elevated cortisol levels.

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Amy explained that the disorder caused swelling in her face and led to additional health concerns. She later shared that she no longer has Cushing syndrome and finally feels healthier after years of pain and medical complications.

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer in 2019 vs. 2026.

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The actress has continued speaking openly about women’s health and cosmetic procedures throughout her journey. During a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Amy criticized celebrities who deny using weight loss medications or undergoing cosmetic work.