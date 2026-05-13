SAINT SATINE Is Officially Here, and Fans Want to Know What the Name Means By Jennifer Farrington Published May 13 2026, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: X/@saint_satine

Girl groups and boy bands, which we thought were left in the 2000s, are making a major comeback and giving the concept another run. And it’s through the formation of iconic groups like BTS and KATSEYE that prove people aren’t over artists joining forces rather than flying solo. One of the latest to join the girl group wave is SAINT SATINE. The group was formed through a competition series, the same one credited with birthing KATSEYE, called World Scout: The Final Piece.

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The competition, launched by Geffen Records and HYBE, was on the search to quite literally piece together another girl group. While they had already selected the first three members, the global scouting project helped them find the fourth, and the group’s name was officially announced as SAINT SATINE on May 12, 2026. But what does SAINT SATINE even mean? Here’s the scoop on that, plus a little tea on the latest girlies joining the new era of girl groups.

What does SAINT SATINE mean?

Before SAINT SATINE earned its name, the group was called Prelude. And while many were under the impression that the girl group, once it secured its fourth member, would continue on as Prelude, it was later revealed after the fourth member won her spot that the group would officially be called SAINT SATINE.

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So, what does it stand for? According to a FEMMUSIC press release, “SAINT” represents “outstanding musicality and charisma,” while “SATINE” represents “a soft, elegant and sophisticated image.” So the girls are essentially outstanding musical performers, but their delivery is soft, elegant, with some sophistication sprinkled in.

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The group is made up of three “globally recognized standouts,” as FEMMUSIC puts it, along with a “newly discovered force.” Emily, 20, Lexie, 21, and Samara, 20, are the three standouts, while Sakura, 16, joins as the fourth member and the newly discovered addition.

The fourth spot was being reserved for a Japanese member, which is why the search took place in Japan through the World Scout: The Final Piece competition. And it seems a lot of ladies wanted it as the project received over 14,000 applicants vying for that final place.

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Alas, the series finale revealed the final two who had the strongest chance of securing it, Sakura and Ayana, and it seems Sakura came out on top as the final “piece,” though some fans have been divided on who should have taken that fourth spot in the group.

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Who are the members of SAINT SATINE?

As mentioned, SAINT SATINE is made up of four girls, but who exactly are they and where are they from? Well, there’s Emily (who goes by Em, according to her Instagram bio), and she’s from the U.S. There’s also Lexie (full name Lexie Linnea Levin), who hails from Sweden. Sakura, the youngest SAINT SATINE member, is presumably from Japan since that’s where she was discovered. And then there’s Samara, who many believe has one of the strongest voices in the group, and she is from Brazil.