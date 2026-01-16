BTS Named Their Fifth Album “ARIRANG” — We’ll Explain What It Means "Only BTS can create such a level of extraordinary art." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 16 2026, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The beloved Korean pop group BTS reunited in 2025 after all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had to temporarily disband to complete their four-year mandatory military service in South Korea. The final member finished up in June 2025, marking the moment when everyone could come back together and do what they love — make music. And they didn’t waste any time.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did they announce a world tour, kicking off on April 9, 2026, and running through early 2027, but BigHit Music also shared on Instagram that BTS would release their fifth studio album, the first since reuniting, on March 20, 2026. The album, titled "ARIRANG," carries significant meaning, and we’ll explain exactly what that is.

What does BTS’s album title "ARIRANG" mean?

Source: Mega

"Arirang" is actually a traditional type of folk music popular across Korea, according to Clark University, available in dozens of variations. The music is deeply rooted in the country and tied to love, care, and personal feelings.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, some describe it as a patriotic song that is loved and cherished by Koreans and represents the highs, lows, and unity of the nation. According to the National Folk Museum of Korea, "Arirang is deeply rooted in Koreans’ emotion as the cultural DNA. Arirang represents all the joys and sorrows in the history and lives of Koreans."

Article continues below advertisement

A resident of Jeongseon once described it like this: "Arirang is an exchangeable sound between people which contains our nation’s joys and sorrows deeply. When the time comes for us to blame someone or have tears and regrets, Arirang would be the right answer instead of expressing it directly. I say a word in Arirang sound, and the other one says a word with one’s regret."

Aside from being recognized as a patriotic song, other sources describe it as a national symbol of Korea, representing the country’s past and present and its perseverance through time. During the early 1900s, Japan tried to enforce a “cultural genocide” in Korea, including diminishing the Korean language, common practices, and even family names. Men were reportedly coerced into enlisting in World War II as Japanese soldiers, while women were captured and forced to serve as “sex slaves.”

Article continues below advertisement

So essentially, the song is an anthem for the Korean people that represents both high and low times, but overall, a period of coming together and unity. How does this relate to BTS? Considering they had to briefly disband to enlist in the military, a duty required of all South Korean citizens, and then were able to come back together, "ARIRANG" is a fitting title for their fifth album. It’s about facing tough times, sticking together, and coming back stronger.

Article continues below advertisement

BTS’s album “ARIRANG” features 14 tracks.

BTS’s fifth album, “ARIRANG,” is pretty significant, not just in how they titled it, but because it marks their first project in nearly four years. According to BigHit Music, the band members were “deeply involved throughout the songwriting and production process."