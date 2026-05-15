Drake Reveals That His Father, Dennis Graham, Has Cancer on 'Make Them' Cry "Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facing." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 15 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Drake’s ninth studio album, “Iceman,” to be released. The album comes after his heated battle with rap foe Kendrick Lamar. In the music industry, many people shared the view that Kendrick had won the battle and essentially ended Drake’s career. However, the general public was on a different timing, with many diehard fans pledging their allegiance to the MC despite the fallout. And now, the undeniable interest in Drake’s new project proves one thing: Drake can never be ended.

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As fans digest the project, along with his surprise two albums also released — “Habiti” and “Maid of Honour”— listeners recognized that, true to Drake’s nature, "Iceman" is a vulnerable body of work. In one song, “Make Them Cry,” Drake took a moment to discuss his father, Dennis Graham, and made a shocking revelation about his health.

Source: Instagram Drake with his dad, Dennis, and son, Adonis.

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Drake revealed that his father, Dennis Graham, has been diagnosed with cancer.

On the opening track of “Iceman,” fans received the shocking news of Dennis’s cancer diagnosis towards the end of the track. “My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages…Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin'... For real… And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it,” the MC rapped.

Dennis also took to Instagram to share a post featuring him and his son embracing. “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don't get it twisted,” he captioned the post.

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Source: Instagram

“Get better, Dennis. We’ll be praying for you,” one fan shared. “Sending healing to you and so much love for your son. God bless,” another fan shared. “We're all praying for you, OG. Stay strong. Get better real, real soon,” another fan commented.

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Drake shed light on other topics he's facing from dealing with fake fans and his relationship with his family.

It’s no secret that Drake has been through a lot in and out of the industry. And while many will say that his beef with Kendrick Lamar shifted the way he’s viewed in the rap game, he’s also taken notice of fairweather fans. “I'm 'bout to turn 40, dog, I'm battlin' agin'... I'm battlin' the fact that the album ain't even drop and already they a***s complainin'... F**k it, I'll battle the label… F**k it, I'll battle the majors, I'll battle the stations 'til my a*s is back in rotation”.

Source: Instagram Drake with his mom.

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Multiple fans have shared their opinions on his artistry throughout the years, and these lyrics show that not only has Drake been paying attention, but he’s using the criticism as fuel to meet his end goal. Following the theme of speaking on family, Drake touched on how his relationship has changed with his parents over the years, and now that he is a parent himself.