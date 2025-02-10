Did Serena Williams Date Drake? Yes, and the OVO Rapper Made a Song To Prove It! Serena Williams has never officially confirmed dating Drake, though they were spotted making out in 2015. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 10 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While self-retired Tennis world champion Serena Williams is happily living her best life as a wife to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and being a mother to their children, as most adults discover, our moms had a roster in their younger years. Before Alexis, Serena's dating history included several high-profile names, including rapper Common and actors Jackie Long and Hosea Chanchez.

Many of Serena's fans have also wondered about her relationship with rapper Drake. Like Serena, Drake has been known to schmooze a few famous ladies, including Rihanna, SZA, and Jennifer Lopez. But, although Drake and Serena have been linked to other famous people, did they ever date each other? Here's what to know.

Serena and Drake dated between 2011 and 2015.

Serena and Drake definitely had a romantic relationship. However, the exact dates of when their romance began and ended are unknown, though they first started receiving rumors that they were together in 2011. They maintained a private relationship until they were caught in the act in 2015. Just Jared reported the two were reportedly making out at a Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant.

During their restaurant outing, Drake and Serena reportedly couldn't keep their hands off one another. However, despite the paparazzi finding them, they maintained that they weren't a couple and told People through Serena's rep that they were "simply longtime friends." Riiight. Drake didn't do a great job covering up their romance, either. Throughout their situationship, he referenced Serena in his music, including his 2016 single, "Too Good," on his album Views and featuring Rihanna.

"No, I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," Drake told his mother, Sandi Graham, during a studio session for the song.

Why did Serena and Drake break up?

Serena and Drake's relationship never gave a reason why they decided to part ways. The tennis GOAT has never even mentioned they were together, which should tell you everything you need to know. It's possible their relationship ended when Serena met the love of her life, Alexis. According to Us Weekly, the couple met by chance, as they happened to be staying in the same hotel while visiting Rome, Italy.

Serena and Alexis made their romance Instagram official several months later and have been together ever since. While Drake also moved on and eventually had a child, Adonis, with Sophie Brossaux, he seemingly hasn't gotten over fumbling Serena, and rightfully so.

