Lifetime's 'Marrying Millions' Star Drew Gemma Reportedly Has Multiple Tax Liens

Are you marrying for love or for money? The Lifetime series Marrying Millions explores the age old question, documenting a romance between two individuals on opposite ends of the income scale. One couple introduced on the reality TV series is businessman Drew and his 23-year-old girlfriend Rosie.

Though Drew promises to provide Rosie with a lavish lifestyle, trust is a major question in their relationship. The successful businessman admitted to cheating on his girlfriend in the past after Rosie finds makeup remover that does not belong to her. Yikes!

However, the couple decide to move past Drew’s infidelity, but will their already rocky romance last? As fans of the series keep tuning in each week to find out the fate of the couple, here’s what you need to know about millionaire businessman Drew Gemma from Marrying Millions.

Drew Gemma from Marrying Millions reportedly has multiple tax liens in the state of Ohio. According to Starcasm : “The State of Ohio Department of Taxation has filed numerous liens against Drew dating back to 2012.” The outlet lists out the 14 cases with Drew listed as the “debtor,” and continues to question how a supposed “millionaire” could only be paying $4,000 monthly in taxes.

Drew met Rosie via a sugar daddy website. Drew and Gemma are certainly the most secretive couple on the series and have even danced around the topic of how they met. “[My friends] think he’s just some rich guy who just wants some hot young thing on his arm. So, if anybody ever found out how we actually met, it would go from them just disapproving of Drew to a complete disaster,” Rosie stated on the show.

Eventually, Rosie confessed that she had broken up with her boyfriend and decided to try dating via a sugar daddy website. Their relationship reportedly began in 2016. “When I first met Drew, he was willing to bring me to fancy dinners, buy me things, expose me to tons of new experiences, and I really... I fell in love with him,” Rosie said in a clip for the Lifetime show.

However, the couple’s 13-year age gap does not sit well with her parents. “My parents are absolutely against me and Drew, and that’s kind of been a source of conflict in my house,” she revealed on the series. Drew doesn’t have pics of Rosie on his Instagram… but he does post his dogs.

Though the businessman only has 10 Instagram pictures on his profile, he does not have a single photo of Rosie. Instead, the majority of his pic are of his favorite companions, his dogs. “Doing our favorite things. Naps and South Park!” he captioned one photo.

