Where Is the Cast of 'Drop Dead Diva' Now? They've Appeared in Your Fave Movies and Shows Where is the 'Drop Dead Diva' cast now? The legal comedy-drama series introduced us to some top talent who've appeared in various TV shows and films. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 27 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

When it comes to the world of legal comedy-drama series, Drop Dead Diva is one that continues to receive praise. The Lifetime series ran for six seasons between July 2009 and June 2014, and fans are still marveling at its successful run.

Viewers miss the show terribly, and many have long wondered what became of the talented cast. After all, being on a hit show for several seasons is the perfect way to jumpstart a lasting career. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the cast now.

Source: Getty Images

1. Brooke Elliott

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

First up, we have Brooke Elliott. The actress has seen her share of success post–Drop Dead Diva over the years. Brooke appeared in 2017's Diary of a Lunatic, the hit TV series Sweet Magnolias from 2020–2022, and the 2022 Christmas TV movie A Country Christmas Harmony, among other projects.

2. Brooke D'Orsay

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

Next up, we have Brooke D'Orsay. Fans remember the star for portraying Deb before she passed away on the show. Since then, Brooke has been very booked and busy with various roles on hit shows like Two and a Half Men, Royal Pains, and Grace and Frankie as well as a slew of Hallmark films.

3. Margaret Cho

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

We can't forget the hilarious Margaret Cho, who portrayed Terri Lee on the series. After appearing on the show, the iconic comedian has continued to sprinkle her magic in Hollywood with various roles. She's been on a ton of hit TV series including Law & Order: SVU, The Bold Type, Good Trouble, Nora From Queens, The Flight Attendant, Not Dead Yet, and Call Me Kat. She's also appeared in films like 2017's Bright, 2020's Over the Moon, and 2023's Prom Pact.

4. April Bowlby

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

Of course, we have to shine a light on April Bowlby. Like April's fellow co-stars, the talent has also gone on to do amazing things with her career. April had a supporting role on Two and a Half Men that overlapped with her time on Drop Dead Diva, and she's since appeared on shows like You're the Worst, The Big Bang Theory, Titans, and Doom Patrol. You can also see her in films like 2018's Gone Baby Gone and 2021's Father Christmas Is Back.

5. Ben Feldman

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

Hello Ben! Although the days of Drop Dead Diva are over, Ben has been able to showcase his talent with various projects. Over the years, the Mad Men alum has starred on well-received shows like Silicon Valley, Superstore, and American Auto. He's also done voice work for the likes of Big Hero 6: The Series and Tuca and Bertie.

6. Josh Stamberg

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

Josh Stamberg also joins his talented Drop Dead Diva castmates who found success post-show. He went on to appear in numerous shows like The Good Wife, The Affair, Longmire, Nashville, WandaVision, and Fleishman Is in Trouble. He's also been in films like 2018's Pacific Rim: Uprising and 2019's Justine.

7. Jackson Hurst

Source: Lifetime; Getty Images

Of course, we have Jackson Hurst! The looker was a fan-favorite on the show and continued to build an army of followers as his career progressed. Over the years, Jackson has appeared on shows like Castle, Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1, Sharp Objects, Messiah, and True Lies, as well as films like 2016's Vanished and 2017's Wraith.

8. Kate Levering

Source: Lifetime; Storyline Entertainment/Getty Images