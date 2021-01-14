Is Dua Lipa Pregnant? A Series of Baby-Related Emojis Sparks Speculation

When it comes to female celebrities, fans seem to always be on "bump watch." Stars' tummies must be toned and flat, or else they must be pregnant. (Never mind the reality of things like bloating, changes that come with being a mother, or straight-up weight gain.) Some celebrities face pregnancy rumors every few months or so, but Dua Lipa hadn't been one of them — until January 2021.

Interestingly, the pregnancy speculation wasn't tied to her appearance; it had everything to do with an Instagram caption.