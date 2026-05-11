Show Me the Money! Dua Lipa Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Samsung for Copyright Violation "Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 11 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrities and notable figures are often used by brands to promote products and services via ambassadorships, partnerships, etc. It’s part of the allure that helps boost the profile of the celebrity in question while allowing them to earn substantial compensation.

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There are instances in which brands use a celebrity's name and image without permission. And while it’s obviously ethically wrong, the move can lead to a slew of civil charges. Still, some brands continue the practice, and the latest appears to be the electronics brand, Samsung. The celebrity in question? Dua Lipa.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Dua Lipa file a lawsuit against Samsung?

Per The Guardian, the “Levitating” singer is suing the electronics company for using an image of her without permission and financially compensating her. The site shares that the company used an image of the star to sell its TVs.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states via the outlet. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

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Based on the documents obtained by the outlet, the lawsuit was filed in California on Friday, May 8, 2026. This follows the 30-year-old discovering that her image was being used in June 2025.

Source: MEGA

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Initially, Lipa and her team demanded that the brand stop using her image, which the site shares was used on cardboard packaging for TVS sold in 2025. However, Lipa’s legal team shared that the brand was far from agreeable, sharing that they “repeatedly refused” and were “dismissive and callous.”

Additionally, the suit states that Samsung’s conduct “makes a mockery of her hard work in establishing a successful brand and has deprived her of the ability to control and monetize her assets.” Not to mention, it reveals that Lipa is highly selective with product endorsements.

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As a result, Lipa and her team have alleged a copyright violation, a federal Lanham Act claim, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, and trademark claims. Now, the singer is reportedly seeking $15 million in damages, punitive damages, legal costs, and a permanent injunction against the brand.

Source: Getty Images

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Samsung has not made any statements about the lawsuit.

Samsung has been relatively silent since the news broke. Request for comment from multiple outlets yielded no response from the brand.

Typically, silence is expected as legal teams either work on fighting the case or are working with opposing counsel to find a solution that satisfies both parties. That said, with some fans and social media users getting wind of the news, many are stating that Samsung made a big mistake.

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Samsung could genuinely be in trouble because celebrity likeness rights are a massive deal in advertising. You can’t really use someone’s face to help sell products without proper licensing and expect it to slide especially with someone as globally recognizable as Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/fU5a6wmQ4C — Nik Learning :) (@NikLearning) May 10, 2026