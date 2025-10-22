How Did Pop Star Dua Lipa Meet Her Actor Fiancé Callum Turner? Inside Their Cute Story The British actor described the meeting with the pop star that sounds like it was taken straight out of a '90s rom-com classic. By Danielle Jennings Updated Oct. 22 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Perfect meet-cutes are often the source of your favorite rom-coms, but some of them actually occur in real life and blossom into romance, even when they involve celebrities. Newly engaged couple Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are planning their wedding, but Callum recently shared a cute peek into how they met.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent interview, the British actor described the meeting that sounds like it was taken straight out of a '90s rom-com classic. Find out how it all went down.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

How did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner meet?

In an October 2025 interview with The Sunday Times, Callum shared the details of how he and Dua initially met each other at a mutual friend’s birthday party, which turned into romance. "We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy," he shared. "It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.'"

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2025, the soon-to-be married couple confirmed their engagement via British Vogue. "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," Dua told the outlet at the time. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling."

Noting how movie-like their meeting was, Callum offered a Hollywood perspective of how things would have actually happened. “In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, ‘I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry.’ And that was really the first [moment]," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their engagement announcement, Dua spoke openly about their relationship.

As the August 2025 Harper’s Bazaar cover star, Dua discussed her relationship with Callum a bit more. “I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” she said. “It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”

"That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it," the pop star added. "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love." The Grammy winner continued, noting that she is currently "happier than ever," while also stating that she wanted to share her feelings publicly. "So it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega