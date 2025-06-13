Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring Gave Away the Secret Before She Finally Confirmed the "Yes" We finally have confirmation — YES! They're engaged. By Ivy Griffith Published June 13 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dualipa

When it comes to sparkly jewelry, "Levitating" singer Dua Lipa is no stranger. She works as a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and is known for sporting multiple bracelets and rings whenever she steps out for a public event.

But it was a sleek and hefty engagement ring that has been drawing the most attention to the singer's fashion in 2025. The ring, which sports a chunky gold band and eye-popping diamond, stands out among her jewelry. Dua finally confirmed her engagement to Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner in June 2025, but fans still have some big questions about that big rock. Here's what we know.

Dua Lipa's engagement ring is as big as one would expect from the jewelry diva.

Fans speculated for months that Callum had finally popped the question to Dua. The two have been dating since the start of 2024, making occasional public appearances that ignited rumors about the seriousness of their relationship. And it looks like those fans were right.

In a June 12, 2025, interview with British Vogue, Dua confirmed that she and Callum were, in fact, engaged. While discussing how amazing she feels now that she has turned 30, Dua turned her attention to Callum, gushing over their engagement. “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.” But what about that ring?! While speaking with British Vogue, Dua explained that Callum had the ring lovingly made for her after conferring with her sister and best friend.

She added, "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.” While it's not clear who made the ring for her, Marie Claire speculates that it could be Tiffany & Co., given her strong connection to the company. They also offer speculation that the ring is a solid 2-carat diamond, and muse that its chunky design could spark inspiration for the wedding season to come.

Callum and Dua have a sweet relationship.

Her love for the ring is exceeded only by her love for Callum. She spoke about the origins of their relationship with British Vogue, and they're pretty adorable.

She notes that she and Callum had met briefly through the years and had attended several of the same events. But it wasn't until she was having dinner with her dad at London's River Cafe that she really connected with him. The restaurant's co-founder, Ruth Rogers, introduced her to Callum, who was there dining with friends.

She might not have thought much of the encounter, but she ran into him again later in public, and the pair discovered they were reading the same book. When asked if that coincidence made her feel like they were destined to be together, Dua replied, “One thousand percent.”