Katharine, Duchess of Kent Has Died, and Her Net Worth Was Something of a Mystery The British have historically kept a tight lid on their finances. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 5 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she was never among the most prominent members of the British Royal Family, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, nonetheless enjoyed many of the privileges of being associated with them. Katharine, who was married to Queen Elizabeth's cousin, has died at the age of 92 in Kensington Palace, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of her death, many naturally wanted to know more about how wealthy she was while she was alive. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Katharine, Duchess of Kent's net worth?

Although we know that every member of the royal family is wealthy to some extent, they work hard to keep their financial picture concealed from the public. Katharine kept an even lower profile than some other members of the family, but she was already a member of a wealthy landowning family even before she married the queen's cousin. As a result, her net worth is estimated at somewhere between $1 million and $10 million, according to WIO News.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent Member of the royal family Net worth: $5 million Katharine, Duchess of Kent, was a member of the British Royal Family who married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a grandson of King George V and one of Queen Elizabeth's cousins. She was born into the British aristocracy and was therefore wealthy even before becoming a member of the royal family. Birthdate: Feb. 22, 1933 Birthplace: Hovingham Hall, North Riding of Yorkshire, England Birth Name: Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley Father: Sir William Worsley Mother: Joyce Morgan Brunner

Article continues below advertisement

Her death was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Although the royal family prefers to keep some things shrouded in secrecy, they did make an announcement about Katharine's death. "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," they wrote in a statement. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

Katharine, Duchess of Kent elegantly paying homage to the Queen at her wedding in 1961 pic.twitter.com/OJDMXuVyT7 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 12, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the statement continued.

Katharine married Prince Edward in 1961, and they went on to welcome three children together: George, Earl of St. Andrews, Lady Helen Windsor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor. Kate Middleton and Prince William released their own statement acknowledging her death. "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen, and Nicholas," they wrote.