Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photo of Princess Lilibet — "Happy Birthday to Our Beautiful Girl" "Four years ago today she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it." By Ivy Griffith Published June 4 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET

For members of the British royal family, life in the spotlight can be exhausting. Which is why some of the parents in the family choose to keep their kids out of the spotlight. As much as possible, anyway. This includes Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Together, they share Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who have been kept out of the public eye as much as their parents can manage. But for her birthday in 2025, Meghan steps out of the box a little and shares a rare photo of the young Princess to celebrate. Here's what she had to say about her daughter's birthday as the world got another unique glimpse at one of the youngest royals.



Meghan Markle shares a rare photo of daughter Princess Lilibet on her birthday.

It seems like just yesterday that the world celebrated as Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter Lilibet. As she turned 4 on her golden birthday (June 4, 2025), both parents took a moment to share a rare glimpse of the young royal and their thoughts on her impending graduation from toddlerhood to young childhood.

Lilibet, whose older brother Archie is 6 years old, was featured on Meghan's Instagram as she honored the big birthday. On June 4, Meghan shared an image of herself cradling her daughter, whose face was partially visible, with the sweet caption, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it." She added, "Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

And of course, you can't forget dad. Meghan, or perhaps Harry himself, shared another image, this time of Harry cradling a newborn Lilibet, and captioned it, "The sweetest bond to watch unfold 💕." She added, "Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer, Happy birthday Lili!"

Meghan shared a video of herself welcoming the young royal into the world with some serious dance moves.

But this year, Meghan didn't stop at a few sweet posts about Lilibet's remarkable milestone of the big 0-4. She went so far as to include a throwback video of herself dancing while in labor with Lilibet. She laughingly captioned the video, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates … so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do!"

As "Baby Mama" by Starrkeisha played, Meghan started busting out the moves in the video. While wearing a black custom hospital gown, Meghan got down before a stone-faced Harry danced his way across the screen. Later, they both got down and shook their rears for the camera.

It was a captivating and sweet look into the private life of the couple, who have both tried so hard to avoid the scrutiny that comes with too much media attention. After Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana of Wales, to a chase with a paparazzo, it's easy to understand why both Harry and Meghan would be so eager to control their public lives, especially with little Lilibet and Archie in the picture.