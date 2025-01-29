Princess Beatrice’s Children: How Many Kids Does She Have and What Are Their Royal Titles? Princess Beatrice has two daughters and a stepson. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 29 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Princess Beatrice has worn many hats in her life — royal, philanthropist, working woman — but one of her most important roles? Mom. The question is: How many kids does she have? Furthermore, do they have royal titles as well? Unlike her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Beatrice isn’t a full-time working royal, so her family tends to fly under the radar.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to know. Princess Beatrice’s children have a fascinating blend of British royalty and Italian aristocracy. Furthermore, they hold a unique place within the British Royal Family. Keep reading as we take a closer look at Beatrice’s family.



Princess Beatrice’s children include two daughters and a stepson.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, share two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose. Sienna was born on Sept. 18, 2021, while Athena was born on Jan. 22, 2025. In addition to their daughters, Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf, better known as Wolfie. Beatrice has fully embraced her role as his loving stepmother, and Wolfie is a cherished part of their blended family.

Unlike some of their royal cousins, Beatrice’s children aren’t in the spotlight much. In fact, Beatrice and Edoardo have made a conscious effort to keep their children’s lives private — a choice that stands in contrast to the more public upbringing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

🍼🎉 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.



The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.



The King and… pic.twitter.com/uPYk4bXBRG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 29, 2025

Do Beatrice’s kids have royal titles?

The short answer? No. Even though Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, her daughters don’t hold royal titles. That’s because, in the British monarchy, titles are passed down through the male line, meaning that only children of a prince automatically receive royal status. Since Beatrice is a princess — not a prince — her children don’t inherit a title.

However, they aren’t completely without noble connections. According to People Magazine, Edoardo comes from Italian aristocracy, which means their daughters have a noble lineage through him. While Italy doesn’t officially recognize aristocratic titles anymore, Edoardo’s family still holds the historic title of Count, which technically makes Sienna and Athena contessas.

Even though Beatrice’s children don’t have royal titles, they are in the line of succession to the British throne — just very far down the list. While Prince William’s kids are right at the top, Beatrice’s daughters are much lower, and their ranking will keep shifting as more royals have children. Given the private life Beatrice wants for her children, most don't consider this a bad thing.

Beatrice and her husband keep their children out of the spotlight.