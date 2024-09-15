Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Prince William Publicly Wishes Prince Harry a Happy 40th Birthday Amid Royal Rift King Charles originally posted the short but sweet birthday message. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 15 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Is a royal reconciliation in the future? We don't know, but Prince William didn't let his feud with his brother Prince Harry stop him from wishing him a happy 40th birthday.

Prince William posted his father's birthday message to Harry on his Instagram story, and wrote, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duke of Sussex." Wearing a gray suit, Prince Harry is smiling in the photo posted by King Charles on his royal Instagram page.

Fans of the royal family celebrated the birthday message from Prince William to Prince Harry.

The royal family has been divided since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, the division between the brothers only worsened, and they were last spotted together at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

So, it was a surprise to see the message from William to Harry, even if it was just a grid post. "That’s very gracious of them, classy & kind," one person wrote of the happy birthday message. Another added, "Wow haven't seen him on here in forever!! Could there be a reconcile coming?" A third chimed in, "There hasn’t been a post like this in years towards Harry. So nice to see!"

Ahead of his milestone birthday, Harry also shared a message with the public. "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he told the BBC. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

