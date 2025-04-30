William and Kate Took a Fun-Filled Trip to Scotland to Celebrate Their 14th Anniversary There were ample photo ops for the duo, but they also took some time to get to know the locals, much to their delight. By Ivy Griffith Published April 30 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's nothing quite like hitting the road to explore and celebrate big milestones in life, especially if you have your loved ones by your side. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, did exactly that when they traveled to Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

The world's favorite royal couple smiled and posed for photos with locals as they explored the countryside and got a taste of local flavor. Here's what we know about their adventure through Scotland to celebrate such a big milestone in their lives.

William and Kate's trip to Scotland was to mark their 14th anniversary.

While the rest of the world knows William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Scots know the duo as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. They tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and they now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

To mark their 14th anniversary, they planned a two-day trip through Scotland, visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona. While the exact details of what she battled have been kept under wraps, Kate reportedly battled cancer in 2024 and announced that she was in remission in January 2025. So over the last year, Kate hasn't traveled too far from their home in Windsor Castle per the BBC, and the trip to Scotland marks her return to travel as part of their public life together.

They made multiple stops around Mull, seemingly thriving as they spent time talking to locals and exploring the breathtaking Scottish landscape.

Sustainable production was on the itinerary.

As part of their adventure, William and Kate made stops at farms to oversee and learn about sustainable farming and hospitality, smiling and laughing as they explored the properties and met with locals.

Cheering fans met the duo at Tobermory.

When the couple arrived in the city of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, tourists lined the streets and cheered for them, according to People. The outlet notes that the island is the fourth largest in Scotland, and is home to a number of industries including fishing, farming, and a booming tourism industry for its sleepy towns and traditional Scottish architecture and fare.

William and Kate characteristically took some time to greet people one-on-one.

The two were quick to remind the world why they are so beloved, taking time to individually meet with people. William, whose stiff nature has softened significantly since marrying the charismatic Kate, even grinned in selfies with fans who beamed at the individual attention from their royal Prince.

And Kate, as outgoing and friendly as ever, elicited laughs with some locals as they chatted and smiled, posing for pictures, shaking hands, and glowing with the opportunity of being out and about once again.

Of course, smiling for photo ops isn't the only activity the duo got up to.

A surprising adventure.

At one point, the Duke and Duchess hopped on bicycles and tried out an obstacle course, with Kate grinning ear-to-ear as she rode up and down ramps with William grinning and following close behind.