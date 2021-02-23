Making Duck Sounds Is the New Weird Trend on TikTok

If you're not well-versed in the hunting and wildlife world, you might have no idea what a duck call even is. The product that Ethan was using to emulate the sound of a duck was a duck call and it's used to attract the bird when people are hunting for them.

It's usually made out of wood or acrylic and it is basically a whistle that one blows air into which produces a noise that sounds identical to that of a duck.