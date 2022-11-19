'Schitt's Creek' Star Dustin Milligan's Relationship Status Revealed

It's love at first sight, or rather flight, for Kristin Bell's character Alice in Prime Video's latest comedy film, The People Who We Hate at the Wedding when she meets her international flight seatmate, Dennis Bottoms (played by Schitt's Creek actor Dustin Milligan).

Dennis happily exclaims that his company upgraded him to first class, and syncs his video screen with Alice's so they can both watch Paddington.