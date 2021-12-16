Who Is Dwayne Fields in Disney Plus's Docuseries 'Welcome to Earth'? You May Have Seen Him on the BBC

Because the ethereal wonders and miracles of Mother Nature aren't entertaining enough for Disney Plus viewers, the streaming giant got Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith to host its nature exploration docuseries Welcome to Earth.

Produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, the six-part Disney Plus and National Geographic series takes Will Smith, various adventuring experts, and viewers alike on a journey across the globe. More specifically, the show highlights some of the Earth's lesser-known regions.