Dr. Diva Amon From 'Welcome to Earth' Is Our New Favorite Deep Sea Explorer

Because of her expertise, Dr. Diva has worked with National Geographic, the BBC, and CNN International on research expeditions.

She’s also the founder and director of SpeSeas, which is, according to its Instagram bio, “a non-profit NGO dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to appreciate and use our oceans now and in the future.” As both an activist and a deep-sea expert, Dr. Diva is using her intelligence for good.