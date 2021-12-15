Who Is Erik Weihenmayer in Disney Plus's Docuseries 'Welcome to Earth'?

"And then I started getting the reputation to be able to get some endorsements and write a book and speak to companies and schools and I started a nonprofit called No Barriers. We help people with challenges break through barriers.

"We work with about 20,000 people a year. And on and on, one thing led to another, and I got into kayaking all around the world," he continued. What Erik meant to say was that one thing led to another and he changed the course of his entire life forever!