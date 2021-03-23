Here's the Real Reason Dwayne Johnson Abandoned His Dreams of Becoming a Professional Football Player

From 1991 to 1994, Dwayne played as a defensive tackle for the University of Miami alongside Warren Sapp , who Dwayne says is responsible for derailing his dreams of going to the NFL. Initially joining the Miami Hurricanes as a tight-end, Warren later proved to be a bigger competition than Dwayne had previously anticipated.

In an ESPN roundtable with his former teammate, Dwayne explained, “Like true defensive linemen would do, full of ego, especially down at Miami because we all talked trash, I said 'Well, you ain’t taking my spot.' Then about six months later, he took my spot.”

Dwayne continued, “I gotta tell you this: People are always asking me if I regret not making it to the NFL because of my injuries at Miami. Let me be clear: It had nothing to do with my injuries. I didn’t make it to the NFL because of one man. That’s Warren Sapp. Hands down.”

He continued, “There’s a reason why I’m here right now, and it’s because of the grace of God, because you’re the best at what you do. And because you came in and said, ‘You go sit on the sidelines real quick, and I’m going out there to kick some ass.’”

Although Dwayne went on to become a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders, he was cut from the team only two months into the season, leading him to jumpstart his very successful career as a professional wrestler.