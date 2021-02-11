Dylan Syer — Kevin Hart's Personal Shopper — Has Been Accused of Defrauding the Star

In this day and age, it’s hard to truly trust anyone. For celebrities, it can be even harder to trust new people — in business or personal relationships. After all, some people have hidden agendas and have no qualms about using celebs to ultimately get what they want. And Kevin Hart is currently feeling the burn.

In case you missed it, the comedian’s personal shopper — Dylan Syer — is reportedly in hot water with the star and the authorities. He has been accused of defrauding the Night School actor. And things have gone from bad to worse as Syer has been formally charged in New York City.

What exactly is Dylan being charged with?

During Dylan's tenure with the star, he was responsible for pulling pieces and completing tasks to Kevin's request. But after working with the star over the years, he decided to get a piece of Kevin's lavish lifestyle. According to People, Dylan "allegedly stole more than $1 million from the actor by making unauthorized purchases with Kevin's credit cards."

"Dylan was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021, facing grand larceny and other charges," the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Page Six reports that Dylan was hired by Hart in 2015 and "started small with legitimate, authorized purchases for his client." Soon after, he used Kevin's credit cards to funnel cash into his personal accounts and purchased various items. He then had them sent to his home and business via FedEx.

And by the looks of it, Dylan was a pretty busy man. The publication reports that he was "charged on a 10-count indictment with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree." Fans of the star were naturally shocked by the news, while some people couldn't resist making a joke out of the situation.

