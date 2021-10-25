Eamon & Bec Have Grown Their Combined Net Worth By Chronicling Their Van Life

While many enjoy the luxuries and conveniences of hotel stays and airplane travel when they take their hard-earned vacations, some people have become fixated on the idea of fulfilling their wanderlust by living simply and exploring the world via vans or tiny homes.

Thanks to the internet, you can still satisfy your #VanLife travel bug by watching YouTubers do it instead. Eamon Fitzgerald and Rebecca "Bec" Moroney are a Canadian couple who grew a following on the video sharing platform when they began posting videos on their "Eamon & Bec" page from their converted Sprinter Van, Trinity.