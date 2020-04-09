These Are Some Easter Basket Ideas Your Teen Will Adore

Easter is right around the corner and whether or not you are able to celebrate with your family this year, it is nonetheless the time of year to eat chocolate, dye eggs, and celebrate the fact that Jesus has risen.

And while you can never get too old for Easter and all that it entails, you might be around teenagers who think they've outgrown the spring holiday.

So, what are some good Easter basket ideas for teens ? We're glad you asked, because we have several recommendations and creative treats to send your way. Keep reading!

Then add some bright colored and very Eastery soft cover notebooks , so they'll have a surface to express their creativity! We'd throw in some Gelly Roll pens too, because we are children of the nineties.

Etsy offers great ones that you can engrave with whatever message you'd like them to keep close to their hearts.

If the teen you know loves doodling, writing and bullet journaling, there's nothing that they'll appreciate more than a set of custom pencils .

If you're feeling like adding a little something extra, how about throwing in a couple of pastel nail polishes? We love Essie's colorful selection .

We recommend TonyMoly's nod to Easter that is their Egg Pore Care Set , which comes with a self-heating balm, a tightening cooling back, and an egg pore nose pack for the ultimate pore treatment. Plus, can we talk about how cute your Easter egg hunt will be?

Let the bath lover and face mask-wearing teen in your life know that you see them by filling their basket with little self-care treats.

The Sweet-Toothed Teen

If you're shopping for a teen with a sweet tooth, their Easter basket won't be hard to fill. While you can opt for anything pastel colored at your local pharmacy or drugstore, Hammond's Candies offers their signature lollipops, except shaped like eggs and in tasty flavors like pink lemonade, cotton candy and grape.

We also love L.A. Burdick's gorgeous hand-piped chocolate mice, and we're sure that any teen — no matter whether they're too old for stuffed animals or not — will swoon when they see how cute they are.