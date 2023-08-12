Home > Entertainment The Best (and Worst) of the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 The 2023 Edinburgh Fringe is proof that the festival gets better and better. Here's our review roundup of the best, most creative, and silliest shows. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 12 2023, Published 8:34 a.m. ET Source: David Monteith-Hodge 2019 / © Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

The 2023 Edinburgh Fringe might be the biggest one yet, with almost 4,000 shows to see. While we wish we could see every single one of them, it's simply not feasible, so we've picked our favorites to check out. While some shows have returned after past years of success, others are brand new and deserve their time in the spotlight.

So we're highlighting some old favorites, some newcomers, and the best comedy that the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe has to offer.

Source: David Monteith-Hodge 2019 / © Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Comedians and (Similar to but Legally Distinct from) Dragons

Barcelona-based Scottish comedian Stuart Kennedy brings his “thematically similar to Dungeons and Dragons but legally distinct Comedians and Dragons” to Edinburgh for the first time. On Day 1, the show did not get the audience it deserves — with three hilarious comedians, Stuart tries to guide them on a magical quest. But can they do it? Or will they simply use their queefing powers to inflate some “titties”?

Comedians and (Similar to but Legally Distinct from) Dragons Our Rating Stuart Kennedy chorales a group of unsuspecting comedians into completing a mission with many jokes along the way. Group: Stuart Kennedy / Free Fringe Where: Laughing Horse @ Home Bar When: Every day at 2:15 p.m. Price: £2.50-10 / Pay What You Can Suitability: 18+

LOLyamorous

Another Barcelona-based comedian, James Regal, brings his debut Fringe speed-dating show to Just the Tonic. LOLyamorous invites a crowd of people to try their hand at a first date … onstage! It might sound scary, but the show’s inclusivity and honesty make it uniquely funny for audiences, daters, and comedians. The comedians chat with the audience about their love lives, making jokes along the way. With a different co-host and different dates every night, every show is completely spontaneous and different!

LOLyamorous Our Rating Comedian James Regal and guest co-host guide the audience through a unique and funny dating experience. Group: James Regal / Just the Tonic Where: Just the Tonic at the Caves – Just the Fancy Room When: Every day (except Aug. 14) at 9 p.m. Price: £8 / Pay What You Can Suitability: 18+

BATSU!

This Japanese game show began its run in New York City in 2011, but it made its international debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. BATSU! is essentially an improv show, but don’t let that stop you from attending if you’re an improv-hater. If the improvisers make a bad joke, they get punished. On its first night, there was a lot of waiting around for the show to begin, but we’re sure that kink will be ironed out. By bringing silly energy, sake shots, and witty improvisation to the stage with a tried-and-true structure, BATSU! does not disappoint.

BATSU! Our Rating BATSU! is a Japanese game show incorporating improv and hilarious punishments. Group: BATSU! Moon in association with Underbelly Where: Underbelly, Cowgate – Belly Dancer When: Every day (except Aug. 14 and 21) at 10:45 p.m. Price: £17.50 Suitability: 18+

101 Psychos: We Turn Insanity Into Hilarity

Host Moni Zhang puts together an expert lineup of unabashed and unashamed comedians who are ready to share their deepest darkest secrets. Every show has a different lineup, but that doesn’t stop Moni from creating a safe and welcoming energy in the room for anyone who wants to feel a little less alone in their own insanity.

101 Psychos: We Turn Insanity Into Hilarity Our Rating Moni Zhang invites comedians onstage to joke about their mental health and make the audience feel less alone. Group: Moni Zhang Comedy, Berlin Mental Health Festival Where: Laughing Horse @ The Counting House – The Loft When: Every day at 1:45 p.m. Price: Pay What You Can Suitability: 18+ (Guideline)

Bumble Me Tinders

This dating show has every audience member in stitches by the end. The show compiles audience members’ statistics of their worst dates and most embarrassing romantic (and/or sexual) stories with host Darius Davies at its helm. Darius seamlessly draws on the audience’s experiences to make jokes that leave us wondering how he could possibly be making this up on the fly. By the end, we’re not just an audience — we’re a group of friends having a laugh.

Bumble Me Tinders Our Rating A comedian gets to know the best and the worst of the audience's love lives. Group: RGB Monster in association with Pantswise Media Where: Just the Tonic at La Belle Angele – La Belle Angele When: Every day (except Aug. 14 and 21) at 8 p.m. Price: £10 Suitability: 18+

666 Black Widows: All Female and Dark Comedy

Moni once again knows how to compile a lineup. From women who sing songs about sleeping with your ex’s best friend to Jewish women making Holocaust jokes, this show had the perfect balance of femininity and profanity. Every comedian had their own style and experiences, which made this show a hoot for the full room it drew in. 4.5/5

666 Black Widows: All Female and Dark Comedy Our Rating Berlin-based comedian Moni Zhang leads a lineup of the darkest female comics at the Fringe. Group: Moni Zhang Comedy Where: Laughing Horse @ Bar 50 – The Alcove When: Every day at 9:45 p.m. Price: £2.50–10 / Pay What You Can Suitability: 18+ (Guideline)

A Terrible Show for Terrible People

Clown Bonnie He takes us on a journey from grief through to sexual healing. In the show’s darkest moments, she pulls out something obscenely sexual and is able to instill humor simply through movement and audience interaction. While the show was Bonnie’s highly anticipated Fringe debut, it lacked the deeper sadness and tragicomedy of clowning that we often look for. It was hard to tell if the audience was laughing from true joy or awkwardness, but it was an enjoyable 50 minutes.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People Our Rating Clown Bonnie He gives the audience a shockingly sexual and goofy experience. Group: Bonnie He Where: Underbelly, Cowgate – Iron Belly When: Every day (except Aug. 14 and 21) at 11:10 p.m. Price: £11 Suitability: 14+ (Guideline)

