9 Educational Games Available for the Nintendo Switch

The holiday season is upon us, and while your kids' lists are likely filled with the newest gadgets and gizmos, there are ways to make the most of some of their wish list items.

If your child has a Nintendo Switch (or is really begging for one this year), you should know there are plenty of educational games you can buy for them, making the console not only a good source of entertainment but also a way for them to learn. Here are nine different educational titles available for the Switch.