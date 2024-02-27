Home > Life Goals > Food Pancake Lovers Unite! You Can Now Rent the First-Ever Eggo House of Pancakes (EXCLUSIVE) It's a literal “pancake house” complete with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and fluffy pancake beds. By Anna Quintana Feb. 27 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Eggo

For decades, Eggo has been synonymous with waffles. However, the breakfast brand is determined to "flip" the script, and show some love to another breakfast staple — pancakes. In honor of National Pancake Day, Eggo has teamed up with HomeToGo on a one-of-a-kind rental property that looks like a literal stack of pancakes.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, starting February 28, pancake lovers can rent the first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes, complete with breakfast-inspired decor including pancake beds, a custom Eggo pool table, and a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney. Distractify got a sneak peek at Eggo's House of Pancakes located in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and we can confirm, it's definitely worth the hype!

Take a look inside the Eggo House of Pancakes!

Source: Eggo Pancake bean bags? Check!

Located in the Pancake Capital of the South, the Eggo House of Pancakes is what maple syrup dreams are made of. The house, which accommodates up to 8 guests, has everything you need for a pancake-filled weekend in the Smoky Mountains. The walls are covered with custom pancake wallpaper, a maple syrup fountain in the kitchen, and a basement game room. The home is filled with breakfast Easter eggs in every corner and outside, guests can enjoy a fire pit perfect for making s'mores and a hot tub.

Article continues below advertisement

The best part? The rental property will be stocked with Eggo products to enjoy during your stay! "For decades now, Eggo has been helping families solve chaos in the morning with waffles, but we've been making pancakes for almost 30 years," Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova, told Distractify who toured the property ahead of its unveiling. "But we're not really thought of in terms of pancakes, and we have lots of love for waffles, but it was time to celebrate our pancakes and we are doing that here."

So, how do you rent the Eggo House of Pancakes? It's free!

Source: Eggo Yes, that is a pancake bed with blueberry and strawberry-shaped pillows.

The flapjack-inspired property will be exclusively listed on HomeToGo, starting on National Pancake Day (Feb. 28) at noon. Families and fans can request to book one of four different three-night stays — completely free! Bookings will be available throughout the month of March on Mondays at 12 p.m. EST on a rolling basis through Monday, March 18.

Article continues below advertisement

The available dates are: Wednesday, Feb. 28: March 7-10 open for booking

Monday, March 4: March 14-17 open for booking

Monday, March 11: March 21-24 open for booking

Monday, March 18: March 28-31 open for booking

Source: Eggo There is a basement game room, complete with pool table and retro arcade games.