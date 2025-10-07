We Tried That: Eggo x 'Stranger Things' Strawberry Waffles (EXCLUSIVE) Yes, they are strangely delicious. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 7 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Eggo

Ahead of the Stranger Things final season, Eggo has teamed up with Netflix to drop a brand-new waffle flavor: Eggo Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles. These limited-edition treats are a first for the brand, but a collaboration that was definitely overdue. Plus, they’re naturally dyed a bright Hawkins-red, packed with strawberry flavor. But are they worth the hype? We grabbed a box to find out.

We Tried Stranger Things x Eggo Strawberry Waffles — here's our review.

First impressions, we love the packaging, featuring the Stranger Things logo and Eleven, who has been obsessed with Eggo waffles since Season 1. It’s instantly nostalgic for fans who’ve watched the Eggo-eating heroine power her way through five seasons of the streaming series. The waffles themselves? They’re red thanks to colors from natural sources. So, you shouldn't feel guilty enjoying them, or making them for your kids.

Source: Courtesy Eggo

So, how do they actually taste? The strawberry flavor is bold without tasting artificial, and the sweetness is balanced enough that you can eat them plain without drowning them in syrup. However, as a longtime Eggo connoisseur, we enjoyed the fluffy waffles stacked and covered in syrup.

However, these Eggos are not only meant for breakfast. While binging Season 5 of Stranger Things, you can enjoy them with whipped cream or sweet toppings such as chocolate, marshmallows, and gummy bears for a sugar rush that Eleven herself would approve of. The

Where can you buy Eggo x Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles?

They’re limited-edition, hitting shelves nationwide starting mid-October — conveniently timed for spooky season and for the lead-up to the final Stranger Things season. If you’re a fan of Eggos, Stranger Things, or just fun breakfast food in general, you’ll want to snag a box before they disappear back into the Upside Down.

Source: Netflix