We Tried That: Ghost Protein Cereal Might Remind You of Other Breakfast Cereal Staples The new cereals from Ghost come in two different options for now, and they're both packed with protein. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 19 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

If you're at all familiar with the world of supplements, energy drinks, or protein-packed foods at all, then chances are, you've heard of the brand Ghost. The brand typically offers pre-workout, energy, and protein powders in a variety of different flavors. Some of those are even part of huge collaborations with brands like Sour Patch Kids and Welch's. Now, they've entered the cereal game with Ghost Protein Cereal.

And, like most unexpected things in the world of food and drink, we tried the Ghost Protein Cereal to see if it has what it takes to make you bulk up before bikini season. OK, not really. But we did try out both of the cereals offered by Ghost in its collaboration with General Mills to create a couple of different high-protein cereals that are reminiscent of a couple of longtime breakfast cereal options.

In collaboration with General Mills, home to such cereal powerhouses as Lucky Charms, Ghost rolled out Ghost With Marshmallows in addition to out Ghost PB. And they're both solid takes on the original cereals that came before them. However, they both have a serious amount of protein that allows them both to stand out as cereals that are meant for adults, rather than kids, who still have a soft spot for a bowl of fun cereal in the morning.

The Ghost With Marshmallows cereal has 17 grams of protein per serving. Lucky Charms has 2.1 grams per serving. Ghost PB comes with 18 grams of protein per serving, whereas Peanut Butter Crunch has 3 grams per serving. Not that this is a competition by any means, but it certainly gives you a little perspective about what to expect. And the taste for the Ghost Protein Cereals is where another difference lies.

Just opening the box of the Ghost PB Cereal, you can smell the peanut butter. This gave it an immediate plus. However, the texture of the cereal is much more soft and airy than you'd find with Peanut Butter Crunch. But the flavor is still pretty similar, especially for a food that is on the supplement side of things thanks to its protein content. Is it a permanent replacement for the OG cereal? That may be the case for some, though honestly, the Ghost With Marshmallows Cereal might be the stronger of the two.

As with the PB cereal, the cereal pieces here (that aren't freeze-dried marshmallows) aren't very dense, so they have a bit less of a crunch than you might immediately expect. However, a full bite, marshmallows and all, makes for a taste that feels like you're indulging in a bowl of your favorite childhood breakfast cereal. And that's kind of the point, isn't it?

Where can you buy the Ghost Protein Cereal?